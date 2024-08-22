RJD leader Shyam Rajak resigns, says he was ‘cheated’

Senior leader and national general secretary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Shyam Rajak resigned from his post and the party on Thursday (August 22).

The former cabinet minister who was earlier with Janata Dal (United) sent the resignation letter to RJD Chief Lalu Prasad. In the resignation letter he wrote that he was ‘cheated’.

Mr. Rajak declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership.

He signed off with a cryptic Hindi verse, which could be roughly translated as “I was not fond of a game of chess, hence got cheated. You kept planning your moves, I kept caring about our relationship”.

(With PTI inputs)