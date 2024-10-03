ADVERTISEMENT

RJD leader Pankaj Yadav shot in Bihar on morning walk

Published - October 03, 2024 01:43 pm IST - Munger

The attack on Pankaj Yadav, a state general secretary of the RJD, took place in Safiabad locality

PTI

A Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader was injured on Thursday (October 3, 2024) in Bihar's Munger district when unidentified gunmen fired at him while he was on a morning walk, a police official said.

“Mr. Yadav, who received bullet injuries in his chest, was taken to a private nursing home where his condition was stated to be out of danger,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar said.

“According to preliminary investigations, the attackers were professional criminals of Navtolia locality where a search operation was being carried out by the police,” Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the RJD, which is the principal opposition party in the state, trained its guns at the Nitish Kumar government.

"We beg you to take pity on us, Nitish ji. The situation has slipped out of control. RJD state general secretary Pankaj Yadav has been shot at in broad daylight," party spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan wrote in a post on X.

