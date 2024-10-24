RJD, JD(U) trade barbs over hooch deaths in Bihar

The war of words between Bihar’s ruling party the Janata Dal (United) and the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) escalated on Thursday (October 24, 2024) as both attacked each other on prohibition and hooch deaths in the State.

Bihar was declared a dry State in April 2016 but 37 people died in Siwan and Saran districts after consuming spurious liquor earlier this year.

In a post on X, the RJD said, “JD(U) means: J­= Jahan D­= Daru U­= Unlimited” and blamed the ruling party for facilitating “unlimited availability of liquor” in the dry State.

“Who is responsible for the deaths due to easy availability of liquor in every household,” the party asked, and held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his party responsible for the hooch deaths in Siwan and Saran districts.

JD(U) MLC and party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar hit back and dubbed the RJD the “Rashtriya Jahrila Party”, or a “poisonous party”. Mr. Kumar said making derogatory remarks against the JD(U) would lead to the RJD’s downfall. “The RJD has been responsible for spreading poison in society. It has been fostering division in the society along the lines of caste and religion, and encouraging crime and corruption,” he said.

After the hooch deaths in Siwan and Saran, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav had blamed the government for the availability of liquor. “If despite ban, liquor is available at every nook and cranny of the State, is this not the failure of Home Department and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” he had asked, alleging a “nexus between politicians-police and mafia”.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor too took on the Nitish Kumar government over the hooch tragedy alleging that hundreds have died due to prohibition in the State “because of the sheer arrogance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who is not ready to end the liquor ban”.

According to an official record, more than 150 people have died in the State in different hooch tragedies since Bihar was declared a dry State in April 2016. In 2023, more than 10,000 litres of liquor was seized every day, a statement released by the police headquarters had said this January.

