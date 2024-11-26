RJD, CPI(ML) protest in Bihar Assembly, demand 65% reservation for underprivileged castes

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) staged a protest outside the Bihar Assembly, on the second day of the five-day winter session, demanding 65% reservation for underprivileged castes and removal of the smart electricity meter scheme for households.

“Smart meters should be removed immediately from households as there is a big corruption in the scheme. Common people have been cheated by the State government through installation of smart meters,” alleged RJD leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. The common people have been alleging that through smart meters they have to pay more for electricity bills. The Opposition leaders now claimed, “people’s woes against smart meters would be a poll issue during the Assembly elections next year”. Assembly elections in Bihar are due in October-November 2025.

“About 65% reservation has to be given to backward, extremely backward, Scheduled Caste sand Scheduled Tribe people,” Opposition MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav held placards and shouted slogans on the stairs before entering the Assembly. Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary countered Mr. Yadav in the Assembly saying, “The first decision to hold caste survey was taken by the NDA government and it was during the NDA government the reservation limit was increased”.

Waqf Bill

CPI (ML) legislators slammed the BJP saying, “they [BJP-JD-U] have been destroying the basic structure of the Constitution”. The Left party legislators also demanded the withdrawal of the waqf Bill. Congress MLAs too launched a sharp attack on the ruling NDA, saying, “They are not respecting the Constitution but also opposing the caste survey”.

The proposed Bill is an assault on the Muslim community by the Centre, charged CPI(ML) MLA Mehboob Alam. He said that “since the Modi government is now dependent on the support of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), the Chief Minister has an obligation to prevent the introduction of the waqf bill in Parliament”.