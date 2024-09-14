On an early muggy monsoon morning in August, Suman Devi, 30, heard a loud scream. She ran out to the veranda of her straw-and-mud house to find her husband Manoj Ram, 35, clutching his left leg. Suman’s mouth went dry.

“I rushed to call my relative from an adjacent house,” she says, heavily, at her home in Dubwalia village, Phulwaria block in Gopalganj district of north Bihar. Chhabila Ram, her husband’s uncle, came back with her. Soon, Manoj’s cousin Satyendra Kumar Ram and other villagers put him on a motorcycle to ride to the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) three kilometres away. There, doctors referred him to the district hospital in Gopalganj, some 35 km away. Doctors there could not revive Manoj and said he needed better, urgent care, says Suman.

As a statistic, Manoj Ram is just another snakebite victim. Incidents such as these are so common that local doctors, the administration, and news reporters do not flinch when they occur. But for Suman and her two children, 10 and 7, the loss is unbearable.

Suman replays a scene in her head, her forehead scrunched and eyes clouded: “It was a rainy night. Perhaps that’s why the snake found its way into our house.” Snakes seek refuge in homes during the rains, when the holes they live in fill with water. “Maybe my husband put his feet down from the cot right onto it, and it bit him,” she wonders. Her children stare at strangers in the house, unable to cry. They are both in the village government school.

The village is a few kilometres from former Parliamentarian and Bihar Chief Minister Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad’s hometown. The block’s Marachhiya Devi Referral Hospital is named after his mother.

“If the PHC had basic anti-venom medicines or some other primary health treatment ready, my nephew would have been alive today,” Chhabila Ram says, sitting on a rope-strung cot in the courtyard, along with relatives and other villagers who have gathered to mourn the death of Manoj. They say the government must urgently look at improving basic facilities in the PHC, considering snakebites are common in the area during the rainy season that stretches from July to August.

At the Gopalganj Sadar district hospital, where Manoj was taken, Dr. Niraj Chaturvedi asserts that the health facility has enough anti-venom medicine, but that treatment must be administered without delay or the bite can be fatal.

“We get about 150 cases of snakebite in a month at the hospital during the monsoon and summer seasons when snakes, looking for shelter, encroach upon human dwellings,” he says. This year, in Bihar, 14 people died in the heat wave in a day in May, as per Bihar’s Disaster Management Department. In temperatures so high, snakes cannot survive in holes and find comfort in people’s homes. Dr. Chaturvedi adds that 80% of snakebites are non-poisonous, but Bihar’s riverine areas, mostly in the northern part of the State, host many poisonous snakes like krait, cobra, and pit viper.

A vial of anti-venom medicine costs ₹800 in Bihar, though at a government hospital, this is administered free of cost. About eight vials are needed for treatment that must preferably be administered within 30 minutes of the bite, says the doctor. The vials must be kept in ice boxes with the cold chain maintained.

Snakebites are a disease of poverty, primarily affecting communities in villages that do not have access to brick-and-mortar houses.

In March this year, Babita Devi, from Pakri-Dumri village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district lost her husband, Tunnu Manjhi, 30, to snakebite, leaving the family’s responsibilities solely on her. The family of agricultural labourers is already struggling with employment, and has sunk even deeper into poverty.

Voices of the vulnerable

About 50 km away, at Kahla village, Barauli block in the same district of Gopalganj, Pradip Prasad, 30, bears the weight of the death of his seven-year-old son Aditya Kumar. Pradip, who works as a labourer in Panipat, Haryana, rues, “If I had been here, at least I would have seen my son before he died.” Pradip has shaved his head following the death ritual of his community of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The 2022 Bihar caste-based survey showed that poverty was highest among the Dalit community (SCs, 19.65% of the total population), with 42.93% being economically categorised as poor.

He has been laying pipelines for the last six to seven years in Haryana, while his wife, with their son and daughter, live in the village with other relatives. Two of his brothers are agricultural labourers in the village. It took him 36 hours of changing several buses, and two days, to reach home once he found out his son had been bitten, in August this year.

Aditya had just come back from school and was playing with his friends outside their newly constructed half-brick-half-thatch home. “Their ball fell on a coiled snake on the side of the road and bit Aditya on his little finger on the right hand, when he reached to pick it up,” he says, having heard the story from his son’s friends.

The snake had slithered away, and Aditya had fallen unconscious. His friends had shouted for help and soon relatives and villagers first took him to the Barauli hospital, some three km away from the village. Again, doctors referred him to the Gopalganj town hospital for further treatment, where he soon died.

Aditya’s three-year-old sister is unaware of what is happening and wonders why her brother is not there to play with her. She slips out of her father’s arms and runs into the house, to her mother. Pradip excuses himself. Minutes later, there’s the sound of wailing.

A study published in the Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health journal in 2020, showed that 30% of snakebites occurred when people are asleep, another 30% during play, and 28% during field or other outdoor activities.

Superstition around snakebite is common in Bihar. Despite doctors declaring him dead, relatives took Aditya’s body to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh about 14 km away. “We went to several temples and exorcists to revive him, but nothing worked,” Jitendra Patel, the child’s grandfather recounts. “There was no post-mortem done at the hospital, no anti-venom medicine, no doctor was in proper doctor’s coat,” he said. Villagers claim that while the building of the district hospital exists, there have been several stories of medical negligence and patients being treated poorly.

In another incident in July 2024, Santosh Lohar from Nawada district was sleeping at his base camp after a day’s hard work of laying railway lines when a snake bit him. He was quickly taken to Rajauli subdivision hospital by his colleagues, and his life was saved. However, there is a belief here that biting a snake back neutralises the venom in the human body. Santosh did just that, killing the snake.

Snakebites and Parliament

On July 29, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Saran Lok Sabha constituency, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, raised the issue of snakebite deaths in Parliament. He said 10,000 of the 50,000 annual snakebite deaths in India happen in Bihar. Citing a NITI Aayog report, Rudy said Bihar suffers from both “poverty and natural calamities”, escalating its risk. He expressed gratitude to the Irula community of Tamil Nadu who produce snakebite venom as an antidote. He added, “Due to regional genetic differences, this venom is not effective everywhere.” The BJP MP further criticised the lack of snakebite prevention measures across India and demanded “immediate government action”.

In March this year, the Central government had launched the Snakebite Helpline (15400) under its One Health approach, as one of measures to halve snakebite deaths by 2030.

In 2023, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed global snakebite deaths stood at 1.3 lakh, with triple the number of amputations and permanent disabilities from bites. In 2017, WHO had reinstated snakebite envenoming (venom entering the blood stream) as a neglected tropical disease. Up to 70% of snakebite envenoming in the world occurs in South Asia.

Dr. Chaturvedi, in the Gopalganj hospital, says northern Bihar districts see the highest numbers in the State due to “extreme weather conditions: heatwaves, prolonged dry spells, floods”. Land converted to fields for farming, ensures a hospitable environment for snakes. “Rats and other small animals are good food for the snakes,” he says. Several rivers like the Sarayu and Bagmati water the area, but when they flood, they carry the reptiles into human habitation.

On March 31, 2022, Bihar’s then Deputy Chief Minister, Renu Devi, who also handled disaster management, had announced in the State Assembly: “If any person ever dies due to snakebite in the State, the government will provide an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of kin.” Death due to snakebite was also included in the list of disasters of local nature. However, at the Goplaganj administrative office, no one has any information of snakebite death compensation.

Sandeep Kumar, an official at the State’s Disaster Management Disaster Management Department, does not have any information either. “You better contact the Health Department for this,” he says. The Health Department says it is not their problem and they have no records. Neither responded to queries on death by snakebite or medicines available.

Most often, as in the case of Suman, Babita, and Prasad, since there is no post-mortem report or death certificate from the hospital — both essential documents to claim the ex gratia amount — they simply cannot access the money.