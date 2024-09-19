NIA conducts raids at five locations in Bihar including the house of former JD-(U) MLC Manorama Devi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday (September 19, 2024) carried out raids at five locations in Bihar including the house of former Janata Dal- (United) MLC Manorama Devi in Gaya in connection with its probe against the banned outfit CPI (Maoist).

According to the sources, the central agency raided the houses of many people in Bihar early morning. Apart from Gaya, the NIA also raided a printing press in Bhabua, Kaimur district of Bihar. In Gaya a house of the bus agency owner was also searched. Raids were conducted at five locations in Bihar.

During the raids, the NIA team has reportedly found the important documents from the house of Ms. Devi whose husband late Bindeshwari Prasad Yadav was once arrested in connection with supplying arms to naxalites. Ms. Devi’s son Rocky Yadav was also arrested in 2016 after he had shot dead a teenager in road-rage for allegedly refusing to give side to his SUV.

Before the raids, the Gaya Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti was informed about the raids who provided security forces to the central agency for conducting the raids.

While speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Bharti said, “NIA has asked for the additional force for the raids which we provided. Apart from that, I do not have any details of the raids.”

In Gaya district, a team of NIA raided Naxal-affected Banke Bazar on Jharkhand-Bihar border and searched the house and office of Simran bus owner Dwarika Yadav. Heavy police forces were deployed at both the places.

In Bhabhua, the NIAc team raided New Ruchika Printers Press where they also found some documents.

