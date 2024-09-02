GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj promises good representation to Muslims in Bihar polls

The IPAC founder, however, rejected the charge that he was trying to ‘split’ votes of the minority community and hit the RJD, the BJP’s principal opponent in Bihar

Published - September 02, 2024 09:52 am IST - Patna

PTI
Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during Muslim Cell’s meetings, in Patna, on September 1, 2024.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor during Muslim Cell’s meetings, in Patna, on September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Activist Prashant Kishor on Sunday (September 1, 2024) said his Jan Suraaj will field a significant number of Muslim candidates in the Bihar Assembly polls due next year.

The IPAC founder, however, rejected the charge that he was trying to "split" votes of the minority community and hit the RJD, the BJP's principal opponent in the State.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj to become political party, contest Bihar Assembly polls next year

"We tend to give tickets to at least 40 Muslims in elections to the 243-strong Assembly. The community will also have a fair share of representation in the organisation's leadership," Mr. Kishor told reporters in Patna.

He was speaking after a symposium on the theme "the participation of Muslims in politics" organised by Jan Suraaj which would become a full-fledged political party on October 2.

Mr. Kishor pointed out that in the current Assembly, there were "only 19 Muslim members, even though the community comprised about 20% of the State's total population.

"So much for the secular credentials of RJD, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the Congress," said the former strategist who has, in the past, rendered his services to all these parties.

Also read | Veteran socialist leader and former MP Devendra Prasad Yadav joins Jan Suraaj

He, however, bristled at the RJD's allegation that his Muslim outreach was only aimed at splitting the vote and, indirectly, help the BJP.

"If that is the RJD's fear, I challenge it to give tickets to an adequate number of Muslims. They claim to be 'rehnuma' (champions) of the community. They must walk the talk. I can promise that if they do so, Jan Suraaj will not field Muslims in seats where their candidate belongs to the community. We will field a Hindu," said Mr. Kishor.

Related Topics

Bihar / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.