Post LS elections, Bihar will have bypolls in some Assembly, Rajya Sabha and council seats

With the end of the Lok Sabha polls, vacancies in five Assembly constituencies, two Rajya Sabha seats and one council seat in Bihar have arisen for which bypolls are necessitated.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on June 10 announced bypolls in 13 Assembly constituencies across the country, including the Rupauli seat in Bihar. Once the newly-elected members of Lok Sabha formally take oath on June 24, the byelections for the rest of the seats in the State will also be announced. Former Rupauli MLA Bima Bharati had resigned from the seat to contest Lok Sabha elections after which the EC announced the vacancy.

Two MLAs — Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Sudhakar Singh from Ramgarh and Surendra Yadav from Bela Assembly seat — contested on Buxar and Jehanabad Lok Sabha seats respectively and both emerged winners.

Similarly, Imamganj MLA Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Tarari MLA Sudama Prasad of Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) won the election from Gaya and Ara Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s eldest daughter Misa Bharti won the Lok Sabha election from Patliputra seat whereas Vivek Thakur of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory on Nawada seat. Both Ms. Bharti and Mr. Thakur are members of Rajya Sabha. However, after being elected to the Lok Sabha, the two leaders have to give up their newly-elected seat or resign from the Upper House.

In all likelihood, both Rajya Sabha seats will go to the NDA in Bihar because their seat count is more in the Assembly. The two seats are expected to be shared between Janata Dal (United) and BJP.

On the other hand, Bihar Legislative Council chairman and JD(U) leader Devesh Chandra Thakur, who was MLC from Tirhut Graduate Constituency, has also become Lok Sabha member upon winning from Sitamarhi seat.

After Mr. Thakur goes to the Lok Sabha, JD(U) supremo and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also needs to appoint the new council chairperson. The new chairperson will most likely be from the JD(U) as Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav belongs to its coalition partner BJP.

Of the five Assembly seats that are vacant, three belong to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc whereas two seats are with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Ms. Bima Bharati had won the Rupauli seat on a JD(U) ticket, but contested the Lok Sabha polls from Purnea seat on a an RJD ticket.