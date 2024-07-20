Police arrest three more in Jitan Sahani’s murder case

In a major breakthrough, Darbhanga Police arrested three more accused in the murder case of former Minister Mukesh Sahani’s father Jitan Sahani. On July 18, police arrested the main accused Kazim Ansari, who had stabbed Sahani several times in the latter’s residence in Jirat village in Darbhanga district.

The persons arrested on Saturday were Sitare alias Chhedi, Chhote Laheri and Mohammad Azad, said Darbhanga’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy. The three had allegedly held down Sahani by his hands and legs while Mr. Ansari stabbed him.

Mr. Sitare had taken a loan of ₹20,000 on interest from the deceased in lieu of mortgaging his bike and its papers, while Mr. Laheri had taken a loan of ₹6,000 on interest, pledging his land papers.

“The three accused have been arrested in the course of investigation and police have also recovered 38 empty pouches of country liquor. Prima facie, we believe that it is the consumption of alcohol and all the empty pouches have been sent to FSL for investigation. Every aspect is being seriously investigated. All three are the residents of Supaul Bazar under Ghanshyampur police station,” Mr. Reddy said.

Not to forget that Bihar is a dry State where sale and consumption of liquor is completely prohibited.

Mr. Ansari too had taken a loan of ₹15 lakh in three instalments, at a 4% monthly interest rate, from Sahani by mortgaging his land. He admitted to the crime in his confessional statement and said that he was not able to repay the money but wanted his land documents back. When he failed to get the papers, he planned to kill Sahani and executed his plan along with his three friends.

Mr. Reddy mentioned that among the things collected at the crime scene was a box with 23 documents related to money lending, two of which were land papers. Search was under way to locate the murder weapon, he added.

On the night of the incident, Mr. Ansari had surveilled Sahani’s house between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and this was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the house. After ensuring that everyone had left the house, he and his associates entered the building through the back door around 1.30 a.m. on July 16. Then, Mr. Ansari woke Sahani up and demanded that he return his land and loan papers. However, when Sahani reportedly started abusing them, Mr. Ansari grew angry and stabbed him several times with a knife.