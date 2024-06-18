PM to inaugurate Nalanda University; visit will send positive message, says interim VC

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bihar’s Nalanda University to inaugurate its new campus on Wednesday, the university‘s interim vice-chancellor professor Abhay Kumar Singh termed the occasion “historic”.

“We consider the visit of the Prime Minister a very prestigious and auspicious occasion,” Mr. Singh said. “The Prime Minister has made the occasion special because he is bringing the diplomats of East Asia Summit countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also coming. This celebratory spirit will give Nalanda a boost,” he said.

Mr. Singh said after the Prime Minister’s visit, the university will become more popular at the international level. At present, students from 26 countries are studying here.

“The PM’s visit is a big sign of validation and authentication. After it, our responsibilities will increase. People will start looking at Nalanda University with seriousness. It will attract the attention of people of other countries. People will believe that the university is a leading institution,” Mr. Singh said.

The vice-chancellor praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for lending unconditional support to the university. Mr. Kumar will also be present along with the Prime Minister.

“The Bihar government has made a big contribution. Former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam had proposed the idea while addressing a joint session of the Bihar legislature to revamp the Nalanda University in 2006. The State government responded very quickly,” Mr. Singh said.

Following the late President’s suggestion, the Bihar Assembly in 2007 had passed a Bill to establish a new university. The government gave 455 acres of land to the university that was established on November 25, 2010 by a special Act of the Parliament and was designated as an institution of national importance. Former President Pranab Mukherjee had laid the foundation stone of the permanent campus in 2016 at Pilkhi village in Rajgir, near the ruins of the ancient Nalanda varsity.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen was the first chancellor of the university and Gopa Sabharwal was its first vice-chancellor. At present, Arvind Panagariya is the chancellor.