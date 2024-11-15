 />
PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹6640 crore from Bihar’s Jamui

PM Modi unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Munda; “Tribal welfare has been NDA government’s priority”, he said

Updated - November 15, 2024 01:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, during an event, in Jamui, Bihar on Nov 15, 2024.

Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, also celebrated as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, during an event, in Jamui, Bihar on Nov 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth ₹6,640 crore from Bihar’s Jamui district on Friday (November 15, 2024).

Mr. Modi was in Jamui on the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.

Birsa Munda birth annivesary | President Murmu, PM Modi lead nation in paying tributes to tribal icon

He unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Munda. He also virtually participated in the ‘Grih Pravesh’ of 11,000 houses built for tribal families under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The projects unveiled by the Prime Minister were focused on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and livelihood generation in tribal regions, according to an official statement.

He launched 23 mobile medical units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN, and 30 additional MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare accessibility in remote tribal areas.

He inaugurated 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and improving livelihoods.

He also inaugurated two Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar and Gangtok to document and preserve the history of tribal communities.

The PM laid the foundation stones for 500 km of new roads and 100 multi-purpose centres that would serve as community hubs in tribal areas.

He also laid the foundation stones of 25,000 new houses under PM-JANMAN, and 1.16 lakh houses under DAJGUA, along with 370 hostels for tribal students.

“Who would forget tribal populations contribution in country’s freedom and history?” Mr. Modi asked during his speech.

“It is the fortune of NDA to make a tribal woman Droupadi Murmu as President of India… even Nitish Kumar ji had whole heatedly endorsed her candidature and appealed for votes for her”, he said.

“Tribal welfare has been NDA government’s priority. We have enhanced budget five times for tribal welfare in the country.

“We have given two tribal central universities in the country. Earlier, there was only one tribal central university”, he added.

This is Mr. Modi’s second visit to Bihar in the last three days.

On November 13, he had come to Darbhanga to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS hospital and to inaugurate several other projects.

(With PTI inputs)

Published - November 15, 2024 01:10 pm IST

