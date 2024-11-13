ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga, says NDA Govt committed to welfare of people

Updated - November 13, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Darbhanga

Darbhanga AIIMS will make a big difference for people of the area in health sector, even from neighbouring country Nepal, says PM Modi in Bihar

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during foundation stone laying and inauguration of development works, in Darbhanga. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Darbhanga on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) in north Bihar and laid the foundation for the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) hospital and other projects worth around ₹12,100 crore.

PM Modi visits Bihar, inaugurates projects worth ₹12,100 crore

Mr. Modi offered condolences to the daughter of Mithila Sharda Sinha who died on November 5 at AIIMS Delhi after a refractory shock as a result of septicemia.

On the ongoing voting in Jharkhand, Mr. Modi said, “I also urge people of Jharkhand to participate in maximum to cast their vote in the first phase of elections there”.

“Darbhanga AIIMS will make a big difference for people of the area in health sector, even from neighbouring country Nepal,” Mr. Modi said about the AIIMS Darbhanga project, adding “Today there are about two dozen AIIMS hospitals in the country. Earlier there was only one AIIMS and that was in Delhi.”

He said, “the BJP Government has always been asserting for development.”

“Until Nitish Kumar came to [power] in Bihar there was no seriousness in Bihar over diseases. People of this area will also get an eye hospital,” said Mr. Modi while heaping praise over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his government’s developmental works.

Mr. Modi listed the five focus areas of his government in the health sector. He said, “Over 4 crore poor people had medical treatment through Ayushman yojna of the government.”

On the issue of Bihar floods, Mr. Modi said, “We’re hopeful that we can prevent recurring flood problem which devastates Kosi and Mithila area of Bihar every year, with the help of neighbouring country Nepal.”

