Patna NIT student ends life on campus

A second-year B.Tech student at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Patna ended her life on Friday (September 20, 2024), resulting in massive protests by fellow students.

She was a resident of Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and took her own life in the girl’s hostel. The campus is located at Sikandarpur, Bihta.

The students first informed the college principal about the incident and later staged a protest. The students raised slogans on campus late into the night, protesting against shifting them into a construction building that lacked facilities. There are around 600 students in the campus.

The deceased student’s friends said that she seemed fine the entire day, however, when her roommate returned after dinner around 10 p.m., she found her dead in the room.

The students alleged that neither the police nor the college administration gave any information regarding the incident. They also alleged that an attempt was made to undermine the suicide.

The protesting students also demanded the resignation of NIT Patna director P.K. Jain alleging that he does not care about the welfare of students.

This is the second such incident on the NIT campus as one female student from Uttar Pradesh also ended her life in 2017.

Superintendent of Police (West) Patna, Sharat R.S. said, “A college student has ended her life in the girl hostel under Bihta Police Station on the night of September 20, 2024. Police are present at the spot. We have protected the room in which the dead body was found. With the help of the FSL team, evidence is being collected and investigation of the incident and further legal action is being taken. Even her parents have been informed about the incident.”

Call 1800-599-0019 — a 24-hour toll-free helpline to provide support for those facing anxiety, stress, depression or suicidal thoughts.