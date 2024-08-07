Patna High Court quashes rape case against IAS officer

The Patna High Court quashed a rape case against Bihar IAS officer Sanjeev Hans on Tuesday (August 6). The case was filed in the Rupaspur police station.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at locations linked to Sanjeev Hans and former MLA Gulab Yadav in an alleged disproportionate assets case. Following the raids, Hans was recently removed from the energy department and transferred to the general administration department.

The 1997 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer is close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He became the subject of great controversy after searches at 20 locations yielded fifteen watches, including a Rado, Rolex, and around 1,100 grams of gold jewellery.

Apart from these incriminating documents containing details of payments for corruption, were found and seized from premises he was linked to.

Hans had filed a petition before the Patna High Court to dismiss the rape case filed against him at the Rupaspur police station.

A FIR No. 18/2023 dated 09.01.2023 was filed at P.S. Rupaspur, on the basis of which Patna, ED, initiated an investigation against Hans, Yadav, and their associates for sexual exploitation of a woman lawyer. They are also being investigated for corruption and money laundering.

Initially, the complainant’s attempts to file a complaint were rebuffed by the police, who refused to register her case. The police finally lodged the FIR after the Danapur Court issued an order.

In the FIR, the victim alleged that she was raped by both Yadav and Hans at a hotel in Pune in 2017. She had also accused them of blackmailing and threatening to kill her if she spoke out. She alleged that she was also threatened and told to abort the baby after she became pregnant. She gave birth in 2018 and also sought a DNA test to determine the biological father.

Justice Sandeep Kumar reserved the order on Han’s petition on June 21, 2024, which he pronounced on Tuesday.

