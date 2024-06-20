GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patna HC strikes down hike in Bihar’s reservations for deprived castes

The Nitish Kumar Government on November 21 last year issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65%

Published - June 20, 2024 12:32 pm IST - Patna

PTI
On November 17, 2023, the Governor of Bihar approved two laws increasing the quantum of reservations in jobs and education in the State to 75%, including 20% for Scheduled Castes, 2% for Scheduled Tribes, 18% for Other Backward Classes, and 25% for Extremely Backward Classes, and 10% for EWS. File

On November 17, 2023, the Governor of Bihar approved two laws increasing the quantum of reservations in jobs and education in the State to 75%, including 20% for Scheduled Castes, 2% for Scheduled Tribes, 18% for Other Backward Classes, and 25% for Extremely Backward Classes, and 10% for EWS. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Patna High Court on June 20 struck down the increase in reservations affected in Bihar last year when quotas were raised from 50 to 65% for Dalits, backward classes and tribals in government jobs and educational institutions.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice K. Vinod Chandran passed the order on a bunch of petitions which had opposed the legislations brought by the Nitish Kumar Government in November 2023.

Can Bihar increase its reservation pool? | Explained

Ritika Rani, one of the counsels appearing for the petitioners, said, "We had submitted that the amendments to the reservation laws were violative of the Constitution".

"After hearing both sides, the court had reserved its judgement in March. Today the final order has come and our petitions have been allowed", she told PTI-Bhasha.

The Nitish Kumar Government on November 21 last year issued gazette notifications for raising the quota for deprived castes from 50 to 65% in State Government jobs and educational institutions.

Bihar / court administration / Reservation

