Patna DM orders closure of over 100 coaching institutes in Bihar capital found ‘ineligible for registration’

The Patna District Magistrate on Friday (August 9, 2024) said that over 100 coaching institutes in Bihar’s State capital have been found “ineligible for registration” and they would be closed.

In the aftermath of the drowning of three civil services aspirants following heavy rains in New Delhi, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh had formed a six-member team of officials to take out a survey of coaching institutes running in the State, especially those running from their “basement”.

Patna has over 3,000 coaching centres and several of them are located at Mushallapur, Mahendru, Bhikhana Pahadi, Khazanchi Road and Kankerbagh areas.

The district administration had reviewed 138 recent applications for registration and rejected 14 of them for being non-functional, while 124 coaching centres were found ineligible leading to closure orders served on them, the Patna DM told news agency PTI. However, government officials expressed ignorance about any such order given on Friday for closing down coaching institutes in Patna.

The six-member team of officials in Patna had initiated an inspection drive of coaching centres in Patna that have mushroomed in the State capital over the last few years. The coaching institutes were also given a month’s time to keep everything in order to run their centres.

The famous Khan GS Research Centre run by educator Faizal Khan, who is popularly known among students as ‘Khan Sir’, too was found not adhering to the specified norms under Bihar Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Act, 2010. Following the survey by the probe team members, Khan GS Research Centre was closed for a day on July 31.

“The number of students at his coaching centre exceeded the available space,” said a senior official who was part of the team. According to Bihar Coaching Institute (Control & Regulation) Act, 2010, “if a coaching institute breaches any provision, or notification under this Act, it will face a fine of ₹25,000 for the first violation and ₹1 lakh for the second one”, said the official. If these centres are found to have committed other offences, then “registration of the coaching institute may be revoked following a show-cause notice.”

“The coaching centre registrations must be renewed every three years,” the official further asserted.

Additionally, inspections by members of the investigating team had revealed many coaching centres as “overcrowded and operating in congested areas”. These centres in the State are required to provide at least one square-metre space to each student and maintain adequate infrastructure relative to their student numbers, said the official and member of the probe team.