Over a dozen engineers suspended over multiple bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

The Bihar government on July 5 suspended over a dozen engineers of Water Resources Department and Rural Works Department after as many as ten bridges collapsed in last fortnight across the State. Bihar has, in recent past, witnessed several bridges falling down in different parts prompting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ask officials for “spot verification of old bridges and to initiate steps for proper upkeep of bridges”.

The State government had also formed a high-level committee to probe the collapse of bridges in the past 15 days.

As many as 11 engineers from the State Water Resources Department and four engineers from the Rural Works Department have been put under suspension after reports of the committees to probe the collapse of bridges came in, said a government release.

“The State government has been quite serious over the incidents of bridges collapsing in the state. The contractors responsible for construction of the bridges too will be traced and held accountable,” Bihar Development Secretary Chaitanya Prasad told media persons on Friday.

In last fortnight as many as ten bridges had collapsed in districts like Siwan, Saran, Araria, East Champaran, Kishanganj and Madhubani. The last bridge collapse incident had happened in the Saran district on July 4.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had held a review meeting with top officials on July 3, and instructed them for “spot verification of old bridges and to initiate proper upkeep” of the bridges. He also had asserted that “quality should be maintained in under construction bridges of the state and they should be completed on time”.

“Our objective is not only to construct road and bridges but also ensure their proper upkeep”, Mr. Kumar said while addressing officials, including of the Road Construction and Water Resources Departments. “Ensure routine inspection of bridges after preparing standard operating procedures,” Mr. Kumar said at the meeting.

Earlier, Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Choudhary had said that a high-powered committee has been formed to “probe thoroughly what led the collapse of bridges in the state recently”.

“Once the committee will submit its report action will be taken against those found responsible for the incidents of bridge collapse,” Mr. Choudhary had said.

However, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been attacking government for the frequent collapse of the bridges in the State. “Since the day Nitish Kumar became the CM, if we set aside only 18 months’ time, then the entire time the Rural Works Department has been with the JD(U),” Mr. Yadav took a sharp jibe on Friday over incidents of bridge collapse in the State.

Earlier, he had launched a sharp attack on both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over incidents of bridge collapse in the State. “Both PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar are silent over these incidents. What happened to the claims of good governance and a corruption-free government?” Mr. Yadav asked in a post on social media X (formerly Twitter).

The Rural Works Department Minister Mr. Choudhary, though, had reacted to Tejashwi Yadav for attacking government on incidents of bridge collapse in the state. “He [Tejashwi Yadav] must remember that he had held this portfolio for 15 months during the previous mahagathbandhan [grand alliance] government. What was he doing then? The previous RJD-led mahagathbandhan government and he [Tejashwi Yadav] should be held responsible for all this mess,” Mr. Choudhary charged.

