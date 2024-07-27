One severely injured after Bihar railway policemen beat up passengers

The Bihar police on July 26 suspended two Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel accused of severely beating up a passenger at the Janakpur Road railway station in Sitamarhi on the evening of July 25. The victim had recently undergone an abdominal surgery. The police have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The incident occurred when two groups of passengers engaged in a scuffle over seats inside a compartment of the Mumbai-bound Karambhoomi Express when it reached Janakpur Road station. The GRP personnel on duty intervened and the altercation took an ugly turn.

The injured man, Mohd Furqan, 24, told the police that he had been at the station to see off his aunt. When the GRP personnel used force to quell the violent clashes between the scuffling passengers, it had led to a commotion on the train and the platform. “I also got hit as the GRP personnel used baton charge and my still-sutured abdomen after a recent operation got untangled and my intestine bulged out,” he said in his complaint. He has been admitted to the government Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in the neighboring district of Muzaffarpur, and his condition is said to be stable.

Case registered

“Two GRP personnel have been suspended after the incident and also an inquiry into the incident has been ordered. We’re also probing the CCTV footage of the incident and examining those present when the incident took place,” Muzaffarpur Superintendent of Police (Railway) Gaurav Mangla said.

Dayanand Paswan and Gorelal Choudhary are the personnel who have been suspended.

Mr. Mangla dismissed allegations that the GRP personnel had been seeking bribes, which had led to the violence, and added two other GRP personnel were also injured in the incident inside the train.

“A case has been registered at the Sitamarhi GRP police station based on Mohd Furqan’s statement, under different Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 109 (attempt to murder), 191(2) (rioting), 190 (joint liability to members of an unlawful assembly), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (4) & (5) (acts of mischief),” added Mr. Mangla.

Mohd. Nasir, an eyewitness and a distant relative of the victim, told local journalists that “following the scuffle and commotion inside the train, GRP personnel had grabbed Mohd Furqan by his collar and he was dragged by his hair on the platform and was beaten up mercilessly.” He added: “By the time I could figure out what had happened, he was taken away by the GRP personnel. Furqan was beaten up so badly that his intestines bulged out.”