Nitish strong at Centre, can easily get caste census done: Tejashwi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by its leader Tejashwi Yadav, staged protests across Bihar demanding a nationwide caste census and inclusion of 65% reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Schedule 9 of the Constitution.

Caste-based census at the national level was one of the major promises made by the INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Yadav said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is playing an important role at the Centre but is not taking initiatives to conduct a nationwide caste-based survey. He said Mr. Kumar is “so strong at the Centre that he can easily fulfil these demands”. “Without his support, the government at the Centre will fall,” he said. Mr. Yadav asked the Janata Dal (United) leaders to tell if they are in favour of putting reservation in the Ninth Schedule.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr. Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, alleged that the BJP does not want the poor and the downtrodden to be a part of the mainstream society. He called the BJP “anti-poor”.

“BJP leaders want the children of those collecting garbage to clean drains. They do not want to give land to landless labourers, they want beggars to remain beggars. They want a few people to eat cream, they keep 10 to 15 servants at their homes but do not want to do anything for them,” he said at a protest meeting.

“If there is no caste census, how would we know the number of poor people of a particular caste? The State government counts trees, tigers, birds, crocodiles and many more animals fearing their extinction, what about humans,” he asked.

Taking credit for the caste-based survey in Bihar, Mr. Yadav said the NDA could not do the survey in 17 years, but when he became the Deputy Chief Minister, he “made it possible in 17 months”.

Following the release of a caste-based survey report in 2022, the Bihar government had increased the quota for OBCs, EBCs, SCs, and STs from 50% to 65% in educational institutions and government jobs. However, in June 2024, the Patna High Court set aside the amendments passed by the Bihar legislature in 2023 to increase the reservation following a PIL. This July, the Bihar government moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s order.

Reacting to the statewide protests, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Tejashwi likes doing drama and playing with the emotions. Caste-based survey was done by Nitish Kumar when NDA was in power. Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav fooling the poor people.”

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha told the media that the State government is exploring legal options as the matter of reservation is pending in the Supreme Court.

