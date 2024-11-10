 />
Nitish shameless, stabbed Muslims in the back: Prashant Kishor

Muslims supported Nitish Kumar again when he returned to Mahagathbandhan a couple of years ago, only to go back to the BJP-led NDA, says Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor

Published - November 10, 2024 04:22 pm IST - Ramgarh

PTI
Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor. File

Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday (November 10, 2024) launched a stinging attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him "shameless" and accusing him of "backstabbing" Muslims by aligning with BJP.

Also Read: BJP, Jan Suraaj Party, HAM(S) name candidates for Bihar bypolls; BJP leader R.C.P. Singh to form new party

The former political analyst, who was once a close aide of Mr. Kumar, was responding to queries about the JD(U) supremo's attempts to reach out to the minority community during campaign for by-polls to four Assembly seats.

Bypoll on four Bihar seats on November 13; Prashant Kishor’s party gears up to contest

"Yes, indeed Nitish Kumar has done a lot for Muslims by stabbing them in the back [peeth mein chhura bhonkne ka kaam kiya]. He formed a government in 2015 with Muslims' overwhelming support and realigned with BJP two years later", said Mr. Kishor.

The former JD(U) National Vice-President, who got expelled on account of a public spat with Mr. Kumar over CAA, also charged the Bihar CM with "supporting a legislation that threatened to disenfranchise Muslims".

"Muslims supported Nitish Kumar again when he returned to Mahagathbandhan a couple of years ago, only to go back to the BJP-led NDA. Now his party is a partner in the government at the Centre, with its leaders as Ministers in Union Cabinet that bought the controversial Waqf bill", Mr. Kishor said.

"Nitish Kumar is a shameless man (nirlajj aadmi) hai with whom the people of Bihar are disgusted and want to oust from power", claimed the Jan Suraaj founder.

Asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "batenge to katenge" slogan, the former political strategist said "It is an old strategy of the BJP to make Hindus feel insecure and reap electoral benefits thereof. The party should tell the people of Bihar how many factories Modi set up in the State ever since he became the Prime Minister".

