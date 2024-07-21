Nitish Kumar ‘repeatedly’ raised Bagmati river flooding concerns with former Nepal PM Prachanda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has “repeatedly” raised his concerns about the annual flooding of the Bagmati river with multiple leaders from Nepal, including Nepal’s former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, a senior leader of the Janata Dal (United) told The Hindu.

The Bagmati, which is currently in spate and sparking fears of flooding in Bihar, is one of the major cross-border rivers that flow through Bihar’s plains carrying a large amount of water from the upper reaches of the Himalayas in Nepal.

“While there are long-term relationships between the socialist leadership in India and Nepal’s leadership, this is one issue where nothing has moved. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has raised this issue repeatedly with many leaders, including former Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, but nothing moved,” the source. The senior JD(U) leader said that neither India nor Nepal have shown any urgency to resolve the issue despite the advocacy of the Bihar government.

Cross-border river systems

The Bagmati river flows from Nepal, crossing the Bihari districts of Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzzaffarpur, and Khagaria, where it meets the River Kamala in Samastipur. In the past, the river had a different course, draining directly into the Ganga, but it is the new course has created the flooding issue. The worst flood it caused occurred in 1994, but the problem has continued to recur, leaving the State government anxious for some way to resolve the issue. Nepal has recently undergone a political change of guard and Mr. Prachanda has been replaced as PM by Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, who is yet to meet with the Indian interlocutors. Mr. Prachanda had last visited India during the June 9 inauguration of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

Bihar has been urging Nepal to create the infrastructure needed to prevent the annual flooding that takes place in Bihar because of the cross-border river systems. Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh share a large number of cross-border rivers that are important for States like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

(With inputs from Kallol Bhattacherjee)