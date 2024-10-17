Nitish Kumar days are over now, no longer capable of running Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

Alleging a deteriorating in the law and order situation in Bihar, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was no longer capable of running the State.

He was speaking to the press at the Circuit House in Banka on the first day of the second phase of the ‘Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Karyakram Yatra’, which has now been revised following the announcement of election for Jharkhand Assembly and bypolls for 4 seats in Bihar.

Mr. Yadav alleged incidents of murder, loot, and rape has increased manifold in Bihar and police were hesitating in lodging FIRs.

“If there is FIR in the case, the investigation is null and the victims’ family are denied justice and the accused are not punished. So the law and order situation in the State is deteriorating every passing day. I personally respect Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but sorry to say that he is no longer capable of running Bihar, his days are over now. Bureaucracy has become so powerful that they are not listening to the people’s representative,” Mr. Yadav said.

The second phase of the Yatra has been revised in view of the Assembly election in Jharkhand and byelection for four Assembly constituencies in Bihar.

While the programmes scheduled for October 18 to 26 has been postponed, the programmes for Wednesday (October 16) in Banka and Thursday (October 17) in Jamui remained unchanged.

Mr. Yadav was scheduled to visit Khagaria on Friday (October 18), followed by Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Nawada, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Arwal, and conclude the second phase in Gaya on October 26. In the first phase of Yatra last month, Mr. Yadav visited Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani and Muzaffarpur.

“As the election schedule has been announced, I will go to Ranchi from Jamui itself. Last time we all contested in an alliance and this year as well INDIA bloc will defeat BJP in Jharkhand,” Mr. Yadav said on Wednesday.

Slamming the government for not doing much developmental work in the State, Mr. Yadav said that it has been 10 months of Janata Dal-(United) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar but they were playing the role of Opposition.

“Everyday, the NDA government of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attacks the Opposition as if they are playing the role of Opposition Bihar. Instead of talking about their own achievements, they are blaming the Opposition. The kind work we did in 17 months, they could not do in even 19 years of rule. Be it giving jobs to 5 lakh people, converting 4.5 lakh contractual teachers into permanent jobs, or increasing the honorarium of Anganwadi Sevika, the State government has failed at every front,” he said.

Mr. Yadav reiterated that Mr. Kumar should pressurise the government at Centre to conduct caste-based survey at national level because he is playing an important role by supporting the Narendra Modi-led NDA government with his 12 MPs.

He added that the motive behind holding the workers’ conference in every district is to strengthen the organisation at grass-root level.

He further said that it will also ensure that in coming days the party workers become the eyes and ears of the public so that they can understand the problem at ground level and convey the same to the party leadership.

