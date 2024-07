Nine killed in lightning strike incidents in Bihar

Nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on July 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lightning deaths were reported from Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on July 6, Jehanabad district reported three deaths followed by two in Madhepura, one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul.

The chief minister urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.