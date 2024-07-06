GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nine killed in lightning strike incidents in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members

Published - July 06, 2024 12:45 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in six districts of Bihar in the last 24 hours, officials said on July 6.

The lightning deaths were reported from Jehanabad, Madhepura, East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul districts, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on July 6, Jehanabad district reported three deaths followed by two in Madhepura, one each in East Champaran, Rohtas, Saran and Supaul.

The chief minister urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

