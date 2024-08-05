Nine Kanwariyas electrocuted in Bihar

In a tragic incident, nine Kawariyas died and six others injured after they came in contact with the high-voltage overhead wire in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

The nine kanwariyas were the residents of Jethui village and were out to perform Jalabhishek (offering holy water to lord Shiva) at Baba Hariharnath Temple in Sonepur after collecting Gangajal from Pahelaja Ghat in Saran district.

The incident took place on Sunday at 11:40 pm near Sultanpur village undervIndustrial Police Station in which eight electrocuted to death on the spot and one Kanwariya died while receiving treatment in the government hospital while six were seriously burnt. The Kanwariyas who died in the accident are residents of Jethui village.

Hajipur Sub-Divisional Police Office (SDPO) Om Prakash said that the accident took place when the procession of kanwariyas moved around 500 meters away from the village and a DJ-mounted trolley came in contact with overhead wire of 11000 high tension wire in which nine people died.

The deceased are identified as Ravi Kumar, Raja Kumar, Naveen Kumar, Amresh Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Chandan Kumar, Kalu Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Amod Kumar.

Family blames electricity department

The family members of the deceased expressed anger over the electricity department alleging when the incident took place several calls were made to the electricity department, however nobody picked up the call.

Madhurendra Kumar, a villager, said that electricity supply was cut off after half an hour of the electrocution claiming that the prompt action would have taken place then few lives could have been saved.

NH-322 blocked

The angry villagers blocked the Hajipur-Jandaha road demanding action against the electricity department. After the effort by the local police, at around 1:45 AM, the villagers agreed to send the eight bodies to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

Till Monday early morning. Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Rambabu Baitha and SDPO Mr. Prakash were trying to convince the people, but the angry villagers were sitting on dharna at NH-322 Hajipur-Jandaha road. After 10 AM, the villagers called off their blockade with assurance of strict action against the responsible official of the electricity department.

₹4 lakh ex-gratia

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief over the incident of death of nine devotees and called it a sad incident. Mr. Kumar said he prayed to God to give strength to the family members of the deceased to bear the pain in this hour of grief. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) has paid an ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

Road accident

In a separate incident, four kanwariyas died in a road accident in Katihar district in Kumarpur under Manihari police station after two bikes collided with each other last night. All four were taken to the hospital for treatment where they died during the treatment.

