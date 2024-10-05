NDA will win over 220 seats in the Bihar Assembly next year, says Nitish Kumar

The Janata Dal-United (JD-U) State Executive Committee during its meeting in Patna on Saturday (October 5, 2024) unanimously decided that the Bihar Assembly election coming up next year would be contested under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and that he would be the State’s chief ministerial candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2025.

Addressing the members of the newly formed committee at the party office, Mr. Kumar reiterated that he had made mistakes twice and would not return to an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). During the meeting, Mr. Kumar also set the goal of securing over 220 out of the 243 Assembly seats in next year’s election.

Mr. Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing special economic assistance to Bihar. He also said that by 2025, his government would have reached the 12 lakh figure in terms of recruitments to jobs in the government, and generated 34 lakh employment opportunities.

Lashing out at the Opposition, the JD(U) supremo said that he considered the whole of Bihar as his family, but the RJD limited itself to only its sons and daughters.

“In next year’s Assembly election, we will win more than 220 seats along with the NDA,” Mr. Kumar said.

After the meeting, JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha, who was present at the meeting along with other senior leaders of the party, briefed the media.

“It was the first meeting of the newly constituted State Executive Committee in which our leader Nitish-ji addressed party leaders for about 45 minutes. He gave us tips on next year’s Assembly election and instructed us to seek votes on the basis of the work done by the State government. He stressed the special category status or special package [provided by the Centre] to Bihar. He has given tasks not only to JD(U) but to the NDA to win 220 seats, [which is] more than what we got in 2010 [Assembly election],” Mr. Jha said.

In the 2010 Assembly election, the JD(U) contested 141 seats whereas the BJP fielded candidates for 110 seats. Mr. Kumar’s party won 115 seats, while the BJP won 91 seats. The ruling alliance had thus won 206 Assembly seats in the 243-member House. When compared with the 2005 election, the JD(U) had gained 27 seats in 2010 and the BJP had gained 36 seats.

In 2005, the JD(U) won 88 out of the 139 seats it contested. Its ally, the BJP, won 55 out of 102 seats it contested.

“In 2025, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA will perform better than in the previous elections,” senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.

Although the State Assembly election is due in 2025, seat sharing amongst the NDA’s allies after the addition of the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV), the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) could be tedious task.

Sources said the JD(U) wants to contest 120 seats and the BJP has claimed the same number. Mr. Kumar has reportedly asked the BJP to accommodate its three allies (LJP-RV, HAM-S, and RLM) from its own share.

A senior BJP leader requesting anonymity said the BJP may agree to contesting 100 seats so that the JD(U) had 100 to contest, and the remaining 43 seats would be divided between the three allies.

Presently, the JD(U) is playing the role of ‘big brother’ in Bihar despite having fewer numbers in the Assembly following its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, in which the party emerged stronger and played an important role in supporting the BJP in forming the government at the Centre.

Before the meeting, JD(U) leader Chotu Singh had grabbed the limelight by putting up a poster demanding a Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, for Mr. Kumar.

