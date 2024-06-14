Mass cheating in Bihar college during IGNOU exam lays bare poor standards

A video of mass cheating at a government college during examination of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again raised serious questions about the education system of Bihar.

In the video, the students can be seen cheating by leafing through pages of the books and using mobile phones during MA and MBA exams conducted by IGNOU whereas the invigilators pay no attention to it.

The exam was being conducted at Maharishi Vishwamitra College in Buxar district of Bihar and each student taking the exam allegedly paid ₹3,000 to the invigilators to allow them to cheat.

It is said that the purported video circulating on social media was shot by one of the students who took the exam on June 13 at IGNOU centre No. 0591.

One of the students who came out after taking the exam, on the condition of anonymity, said: “The superintendent of the centre has given an open offer to the candidates taking the exam that they have to pay ₹2,000 for the written [test] and ₹1,000 for the practical [test] for open cheating. Don’t you think that genuine students suffer from such irregularities?”

In 2015, the family members and friends were found climbing the walls of a four-storey government school building during the board examination to pass on answer chits to the students. That episode made national headlines as it exposed the malaise of the education system prevailing in Bihar.

Mass cheating during the exam conducted by such a reputed university, which is famous for its distance education courses, also raises serious questions about the credibility of the open varsity.

The exams started on June 7 and will end on June 15 in which exams of different courses are taking place at different centres.

Asked about the mass cheating during the exam, IGNOU Regional Director Abhilash Nayak told The Hindu: “I have also come to know about it and I have spoken to the principal of the college asking him to change the entire team at the examination centre. I am also visiting Buxar on Saturday. I have taken the permission from Delhi and am going there to change the entire team. It is a government college and we trust it a lot.”

He further said: “It is a very old college and if such things will happen there, then it is a very unfortunate thing. If the team would not be changed, then I will meet the district magistrate of Buxar and will request to shift the centre at some college or school.”

Sources said this college was suspended for conducting IGNOU exams for two years from 2022 to 2023. One of the college professors said attempts are being made to tarnish the image of this college by those people who paid the heavy amount to resume the exam at this centre. More than 1,000 students appeared for the exam.