Man bitten by Russell’s Viper takes it to hospital for the benefit of doctors

A man bitten by the poisonous Russell’s Viper took the snake with him to a hospital in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on October 15 to ensure that doctors treated him appropriately. He showed the snake to the doctors so they could identify the snake and treat him accordingly.

Prakash Mandal, a 48-year-old daily wage worker and resident of Mirachak under the Zeromile Police station area, was bitten at his home. He took hold of the snake and rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JNMCH) along with his family from the Mayaganj locality.

Stayed calm

Mr. Mandal told the media that on Tuesday (October 15) night, he was roused from his sleep when he realised that something had bitten him. He switched on the light, and on spotting the snake, caught it by its head and rushed to the hospital. The snake had bitten him on the right arm. He wrapped the arm to prevent the poison from spreading.

At the hospital, the gurney assistant was hesitant about helping a man with a snake around his neck. Finally, with his family’s aid, he lay on the gurney holding the snake in his hand.

The nurse and doctor wanted Mr. Mandal to get rid of the snake before they treated him. He refused at first, but finally was admitted to the ward without the snake, where doctors treated him.

His family kept the snake in a sack till he was treated. The forest department took custody of the snake later. Health Manager Veer Mani told the media that Mr. Mandal was under observation and out of danger.

The Russell’s Viper is one of four highly venomous snakes after the Cobra, Krait, and Saw Scaled Viper found in South Asia. It is named after Patrick Russell and is one of the four large snakes in India.

In July, in a similar incident, a man took the snake that bit his 29-year-old wife to the JNMCH and showed it to doctors.

