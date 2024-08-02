Lightning strike kills 12 in Bihar

At least 12 people were killed by lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the next of kin.

The statement issued by chief minister’s office on Thursday said Jamui and Kaimur reported three deaths each followed by Rohtas where two people died while, one person each died in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur and Gopalganj districts of the state. As many as 10 people died in a lightning strike on July 28 and nine died on July 27.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to remain alert and stay indoors during thunderstorms. He also urged people to follow advisories issued by the State Disaster Management Department regarding thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Between 2018 and 2022, as many as 9,687 deaths in the state have been attributed to various natural disasters and accidents. The Bihar Economic Survey report for 2023-2024 which was tabled in the State Assembly in February this year said that the state witnessed 400 deaths related to lightning and thunderstorms in 2022-23 and the highest number of deaths were reported from Gaya (46), Bhojpur (23) and Nawada (21).

“The state government allocated ₹ 430 crore for management of disasters in 2022-23 and of this ₹ 285.22 crore went toward local disasters like lightning and drowning, the survey report said.