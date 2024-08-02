GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lightning strike kills 12 in Bihar

Bihar Chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to remain alert and stay indoors during thunderstorms.

Published - August 02, 2024 04:16 am IST - Patna

Amarnath Tewary
Amarnath Tewary

At least 12 people were killed by lightning strikes in different parts of Bihar on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the next of kin.

The statement issued by chief minister’s office on Thursday said Jamui and Kaimur reported three deaths each followed by Rohtas where two people died while, one person each died in Saharsa, Saran, Bhojpur and Gopalganj districts of the state. As many as 10 people died in a lightning strike on July 28 and nine died on July 27.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to remain alert and stay indoors during thunderstorms. He also urged people to follow advisories issued by the State Disaster Management Department regarding thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Between 2018 and 2022, as many as 9,687 deaths in the state have been attributed to various natural disasters and accidents. The Bihar Economic Survey report for 2023-2024 which was tabled in the State Assembly in February this year said that the state witnessed 400 deaths related to lightning and thunderstorms in 2022-23 and the highest number of deaths were reported from Gaya (46), Bhojpur (23) and Nawada (21).

“The state government allocated ₹ 430 crore for management of disasters in 2022-23 and of this ₹ 285.22 crore went toward local disasters like lightning and drowning, the survey report said.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.