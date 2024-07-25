Lalu Prasad accuses Bihar CM of completely bowing down to BJP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on July 25 came down heavily on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that he has surrendered before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of granting Special Category Status (SCS) to Bihar.

Reacting on the special package given to Bihar in the Union Budget, Mr. Prasad claimed that the Centre has given a rattle to ring while Mr. Kumar has failed to get SCS for the State.

‘Nitish cheating people’

“It was a disappointing Budget and the BJP-led Centre has given a rattle to ring. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has failed and surrendered before BJP. Nitish Kumar is cheating the people of Bihar on the issue of SCS. Whatever he is saying, the Union government is also saying the same thing. It is clear that without SCS, Bihar cannot develop,” Mr. Prasad said at Patna airport on Thursday, after returning from a medical checkup at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Earlier, the RJD supremo had demanded the resignation of Mr. Kumar after Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written response to Janata Dal (United) MP Ramprit Mandal on July 22 in Parliament, said that the case for providing SCS for Bihar is not made out.

On July 23, when the Budget was presented, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a host of developmental projects. She had proposed a total outlay of ₹58,900 crore for various projects in Bihar, where Assembly polls are due next year.

BJP, JD(U) slam comments

BJP MLC Naval Kishore Yadav slammed Mr. Prasad’s for the latter’s statement claiming that the media should not pay any attention to his remarks. “Laluji is not well, he has grown old and keeps speaking anything. We do not pay attention to his statement and will urge the media to do the same. He is already suffering from many diseases. He cannot think beyond the development of his own family,” Mr. Kishore said.

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar said: “Laluji has become used to surrendering himself because several times, he has surrendered himself before the court in corruption cases. Bihar has received a special package from Centre. When Laluji was part of UPA government, he could not come up with any such package for Bihar.”

On the other hand, Mr. Prasad’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Thursday in the legislative council hit back at Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh over his statement in which the JD(U) leader had taken a jibe on her Budget statement. On the day of the Budget, Ms. Devi had said that the annual document was nothing more than a jhunjhuna (rattle).

“I want to ask Lalan Singh how much education he has given to his wife, sister and mother...Along with Lalan Singh, even Nitish Kumar should also apologize for insulting women yesterday,” Ms. Devi said.

During the Assembly proceedings on Wednesday, the Bihar Chief Minister shouted at RJD MLA Rekha Devi and all RJD MLCs held the placard accusing Mr. Kumar of insulting a Dalit legislator.