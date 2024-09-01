GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.C. Tyagi resigns as JD(U) spokesperson

The JD(U) said in a statement that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as its national spokesperson.

Published - September 01, 2024 10:47 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi, whose stand on different issues often highlighted his party’s differences with ally BJP, has resigned, on September 1, 2024

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi, whose stand on different issues often highlighted his party’s differences with ally BJP, has resigned, on September 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson K C Tyagi, whose stand on different issues often highlighted his party's differences with ally BJP, has resigned, the regional party said on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

The JD(U) said in a statement that its president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appointed Rajiv Ranjan Prasad as its national spokesperson.

It attributed Mr. Tyagi's resignation to "personal reasons".

However, it is believed that frequent comments of Mr. Tyagi, who is based in Delhi and enjoys an unlikely high profile in the national media for a regional party leader due to his experience and articulation, on central government's policies were seen as unhelpful to the BJP-JD(U) ties.

Be it on the Uniform Civil Code, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill or even the government's position on the Palestine issue among other issues, the socialist leader's outspoken stand did not go down well many within the party and embarrassed the BJP, sources said.

With two senior JD(U) leaders, including Union minister Lalan Singh and its parliamentary party leader Sanjay Jha, based in Delhi, party sources said there is a view that the two leaders should be left to shape the ties with the BJP without frequent public interjections of Tyagi.

Sources said the BJP has been reaching out to allies to maintain coordination and harmony in the ruling National Democratic Alliance in its bid to quell reports of differences in the bloc.

Related Topics

Janata Dal (United) / Bihar / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.