ADVERTISEMENT

JD(U) leader Saurabh Kumar shot dead in Patna

April 25, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Patna

Police said that Saurabh Kumar was returning from a wedding reception function when the attack was carried out.

ANI

Representational image.

Janata Dal (United) leader Saurabh Kumar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, night, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that Saurabh Kumar was returning from a wedding reception function when the attack was carried out. One person who accompanied the JDU leader was also injured in the incident.

Journalist shot dead by four people in Bihar

"Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function. While returning he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a motorcycle. Then he was taken to hospital and one other person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries. They were taken to Kankarbagh Uma hospital, however, by then Saurabh Kumar died. We are examining the matter," SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh said. Police official said.

A search for the unidentified assailants is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US