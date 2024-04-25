JD(U) leader Saurabh Kumar shot dead in Patna

April 25, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Patna

Janata Dal (United) leader Saurabh Kumar was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, night, police said.

Police said that Saurabh Kumar was returning from a wedding reception function when the attack was carried out. One person who accompanied the JDU leader was also injured in the incident.

"Saurabh Kumar came with his friends to attend a reception function. While returning he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a motorcycle. Then he was taken to hospital and one other person named Munmun Kumar also sustained injuries. They were taken to Kankarbagh Uma hospital, however, by then Saurabh Kumar died. We are examining the matter," SDPO Masaurhi, Kanhaiya Singh said. Police official said.

A search for the unidentified assailants is underway.

Further details are awaited.