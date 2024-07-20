INDIA bloc organises protest march against rising crime in Bihar

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc staged a protest march across Bihar against the rising crime rate in the State. Six parties led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) submitted a memorandum to Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and district magistrates of all 38 districts regarding the failed law and order in the State.

Holding their respective party flags and posters, the INDIA bloc leaders raised slogans against the government at Income Tax roundabout crossing. The protesting leaders broke the barricade, leading to a scuffle between police and party workers.

Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Singh said that the State government is silent on the increasing incidents of crime in Bihar, and although high level meetings are being held such incidents continue to be on the rise. Mr. Singh said that the government will have to answer this and the matter will also be raised in the upcoming Bihar Assembly session starting from July 22.

Citing the example of the murder of former Minister Mukesh Sahani’s father Jitan Sahani at his native village, Mr. Singh asserted that if even the families of political leaders were unsafe, then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has no right to remain on the post.

“The Chief Minister is looking at his votes instead of taking action. Nitish Kumar will have to bear the consequences of this in the upcoming Assembly election in 2025. Protest march is the voice of the people of Bihar and they are very concerned about the increasing crime rate. Out protest in not restrict only to Patna but extends to all the districts in the State,” Mr. Singh said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav has been continuously attacking the government over law and order.

Mr. Yadav has been continuously targeting CM Nitish Kumar and the Centre by issuing a State crime bulletin on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Mr. Yadav, however, was not present during the aforementioned protest march.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducted a high level review meeting over law and order on Friday, and issued necessary guidelines to the police in the presence of Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti.

After the murder of Jitan Sahni, father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahni, the Opposition has been raising questions on the good governance government of Mr. Kumar and blaming him for poor law and order in the State.

A delegation of 12 leaders of INDIA bloc reached the Patna District Magistrate’s office where they handed over a memorandum to the Governor Arlekar and district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh urging them to take cognizance of the increasing crime in Bihar.

