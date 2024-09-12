In view of next year’s Assembly election, JD(U) announces new office-bearers

In view of the Assembly election in Bihar next year, the ruling Janata Dal(United) on Thursday (September 12, 2024) appointed presidents and in-charges for all its 13 cells, two divisions and 243 Assembly constituencies.

JD(U) State president Umesh Kushwaha announced the names. The party recently dissolved all committees of its Bihar unit and reconstituted them the same day. The new team has 10 vice-presidents, 49 general secretaries, 46 secretaries, nine spokespersons and one treasurer.

Party sources said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to start a Statewide yatra (journey) to counter Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav’s ongoing Karyakarta Samvad Yatra. The party’s announcement of new in-charges comes ahead of Mr. Kumar yatra.

“The role of the new office-bearers and Assembly in-charges is going to be very important in achieving Mission 2025. Organisational changes are required from time to time according to political circumstances. Our party has been a worker-centric party since the beginning and every worker has an important role in making JD(U) sharp and strong at the lower level,” Mr. Kushwaha said in the press statement.

Assuaging concerns of those who did not find a place in the new set-up, Mr. Kuswaha said such important colleagues will be part of a special campaign by the party for the success of Mission 2025.

“Under the leadership of the national president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) is climbing new steps every day. Every soldier of JD(U) has geared up to stop the anti-development forces. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will achieve a historic victory,” Mr. Kushwaha said.

Party sources said caste equation has also been taken into consideration and all castes have been given proper representation in the list of Assembly and cell in-charges.

Former MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi has been made the State president of the Extremely Backward Cell whereas Bharti Mehta has been named State president of the Women’s Cell. Former Minister Ranju Geeta will be the Women’s Cell in charge. Ashraf Ansari is the new State president of the Minority Cell and Manish Kumar is the State president of the Youth Cell.

With his new team, Mr. Kumar is likely to kick off another yatra in Bihar soon. The Bihar CM has undertaken several yatras since coming in power in 2005, starting with the Nyay Yatra. He had also taken out the Vikas Yatra, Dhanyawad Yatra, Vishwash Yatra, Sewa Yatra, Adhikar Yatra, Nischay Yatra, Jal Jiwan Hariyali Yatra, and Samaj Sudhar Yatra.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Kumar had launched Samadhan Yatra and travelled across the State meeting people and talking about the developmental work by his government, which resulted in JD(U) winning 12 seats.

Mr. Kumar’s yatras have mostly been successful, with the rare exception of Sankalp Yatra before the 2014 Lok Sabha election, in which JD(U) managed only two seats.

Requesting anonymity, a JD(U) Minister said, “Time and again, our leader has taken out yatras to travel across the State and meet people. Unlike Tejashwi Yadav, our leader has always completed his yatras, instead of leaving midway.”