In Bihar’s Aurangabad, eight children drown

Published - September 25, 2024 08:47 pm IST - Patna

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased

In two separate incidents, eight children drowned in Aurangabad district of Bihar on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) while taking bath in ponds on the occasion of Jitiya - a festival in which mothers fast the entire day for the long-life of their children.

Four children drowned under Madanpur Police Station area whereas four drowned under Barun Police Station area in Kushha and Ithat village respectively.

Out of eight, seven were girls aged between 10 to 16 years. All dead bodies have been recovered while two children were rescued by the villagers.

While speaking to The Hindu, Auranganbad District Magistrate Shrikant Shastree said, “Eight children drowned this evening and post-mortem is being done after which dead bodies would be handed over to the families.”

All the children went with their mothers to take bath in the pond.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

