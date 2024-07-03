ADVERTISEMENT

In Bihar court, Rahul Gandhi booked over remarks in Parliament on Hindus

Updated - July 03, 2024 08:27 am IST

Published - July 03, 2024 07:13 am IST - PATNA

Complaint lodged by a Hindu outfit leader; Sections 299, 302 and 356 (1) of newly-notified BNS has been imposed in the case; next hearing on July 15

Amit Bhelari

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi in the House during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A complaint has been filed in Bihar against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition of Lok Sabha, on July 2 over his recent remark on Hindus in Parliament. Divyanshu Kishore, a Hindu outfit leader, filed the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court of Muzaffarpur.

‘Will spread hatred’

The court has accepted the complaint and next hearing would take place on July 15. In the complaint, Mr. Kishore has accused Mr. Gandhi of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. In the complaint, he has also alleged that the Congress leader has issued the statement in Lok Sabha intentionally to hurt the feelings of people who belong to the Hindu faith. In the complaint, it’s also written that his statement will spread hatred in the society.

“A case has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Yesterday in the Lok Sabha, he stated the Hindus and my client Divyanshu Kishore had filed the case. The section which has been imposed is 299, 302, 356 (1) under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of 2023. The court has accepted the complaint,“ said Sumit Kumar, the complainant’s advocate.

Rahul Gandhi insulted entire Hindu community, says BJP Kerala president K. Surendran

Section 299 of BNS deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs whereas Section 302 deals with uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person, while Section 356 (1) deals with defamation.

