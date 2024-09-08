In Bihar, boy dies after quack performs surgery watching YouTube

A 15-year-old boy died after an alleged botched surgery performed by a quack in Bihar’s Saran district on Friday night. The quack, identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, is absconding. He allegedly performed the operation to remove gall-bladder stones by referring to videos on YouTube.

The deceased, Krishna Kumar alias Golu, was the son of Chandan Sah, a resident of Bhuwalpur village. Kumar complained of stomach ache after which he was taken to the Ganpati Seva Sadan run by Puri in Garkha Motirajpur.

Puri had informed that a surgery had to performed immediately, the police said, and the family too agreed.

When the patient’s condition started deteriorating during the surgery, Puri rushed him to Patna in his own ambulance, but the boy died on the way, the police added.

The family lodged a complaint on Saturday and the police sent the boy’s body for post-mortem.

Speaking to The Hindu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Isha Gupta said, “We have lodged a case against him and searches are under way to arrest the accused. Further investigation is on.”

The boy’s father said Mr. Puri called himself the “doctor of Ganpati Seva Sadan”. “My son had stomach pain and so we took him there. During the surgery, I could see the quack repeatedly checking YouTube on his mobile for instructions. When my son’s pain increased, he took the boy to Patna but he died on the way,” Mr. Sah said.

