ADVERTISEMENT

IAF helicopter makes emergency landing in Bihar's Muzaffarpur druing flood relief operations; all occupants safe

Updated - October 02, 2024 04:38 pm IST - Muzaffarpur

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people

PTI

Locals assist in the rescue after Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area after it developed a snag, at Aurai in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, on October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

An Indian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) after it developed a snag, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material to flood-hit people.

"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," said the SSP.

District Magistrate Subrat Kumar Sen said, "All four occupants appear safe and unharmed. However, as a precaution, they are being taken to a local hospital for check-up and treatment, if required."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US