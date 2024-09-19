GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Houses set on fire in Bihar’s Nawada: No one involved will be spared, says Union Minister Chirag Paswan

"This is a sad incident. It is condemnable and also shameful. I am in touch with the State Government," Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan said

Published - September 19, 2024 03:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chirag Paswan. File

Chirag Paswan. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday (September 19, 2024) condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district of Bihar and said the State Government is investigating the matter and culprits will not be spared.

"This is a sad incident. It is condemnable and also shameful. I am in touch with the State Government. First of all, it is necessary to ensure that those who have been affected should be rehabilitated and injured can be treated," Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan told reporters on the sidelines of World Food India 2024 event being held, in New Delhi.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns torching of houses in Nawada, tells police to arrest all accused without delay

Mr. Paswan, whose party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is part of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, further said no person involved in the incident will be spared.

"I also want to convey that strictest action will be taken against those who are guilty," he said. Police have so far arrested 15 people, a day after arsonists torched 21 houses in Nawada's Manjhi Tola.

'Jungle Raj': Congress slams NDA govt in Bihar over setting ablaze of houses in Nawada

Preliminary investigations indicate that a land dispute may have triggered the violence, which occurred in Manjhi Tola within Mufassil police station area on Wednesday evening (September 18, 2024). No one was injured in the incident.

Mr. Paswan further said the incident is being investigated by the State Government. "Our government is investigating (the incident). Whoever is involved will not be spared at all," he added.

