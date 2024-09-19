21 houses set on fire in Bihar's Nawada, land dispute suspected

Twenty-one houses were set on fire in Bihar's Nawada district, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that a land dispute could be the cause behind the incident in Manjhi Tola in Mufassil police station area on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) evening, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

“Ten people were detained, and a search is on to nab the other accused,” police said.

"A call was received around 7.30 p.m. that some houses were set on fire in Manjhi Tola. Police immediately reached the spot along with fire engines. It took some time to douse the blaze. According to villagers, a group of people started setting the houses on fire around 7 pm," said SP Abhinav Dhiman, who also visited the area.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that land dispute is the reason for the incident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," he said.

Another police officer said shots were also fired in the air when the houses were being torched.

Mr. Dhiman said the situation was now under control and a large contingent of the police was deployed in the area to prevent any flare-up.