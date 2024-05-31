GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heatstroke in Bihar: Fourteen, including 10 poll personnel, dead; most fatalities from Bhojpur

Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each died in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts. Four other people died in various parts of the State,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department said.

Published - May 31, 2024 04:13 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit:

“Fourteen people, including 10 polling personnel, have died due to heatstroke in Bihar in the last 24 hours,” officials said on May 31. In a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department, most of the fatalities were reported from Bhojpur, where five officials on election duty died of heatstroke.

Why is north and central India facing a severe heatwave? | Explained

“Three election officials died in Rohtas, and one each died in Kaimur and Aurangabad districts. Four other people died in various parts of the State,” it said. “The process of granting ex-gratia to the families of the deceased has been initiated,” added the statement.

The State is reeling under sizzling heat as the mercury crossed 44 degrees Celsius at several places. On May 30, Buxar was the hottest at 47.1 degrees Celsius. Due to the heatwave conditions, all schools, coaching institutes and anganwadi centres were shut till June 8.

What are heat waves?

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "When government-run schools have already been closed because of pressure from the Opposition, why are teachers being asked to come to schools in this intense heat wave conditions? What will teachers do when students themselves are not in school? Teachers must be given leave in this scorching heat." Elections to the 40 Lok Sabha seats were being held over seven phases, with polling in eight seats scheduled on June 1.

Related Topics

Bihar / Patna / General Elections 2024 / death / heatwave / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.