HC converts death sentence of four to life imprisonment in Patna serial blasts case

The Patna High Court on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) converted the capital punishment awarded to four convicts in the 2013 serial blasts case to 30 years of imprisonment. The blast took place when Narendra Modi was in Patna to address the Hunkar Rally when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

A Division Bench of Justices Ashutosh Kumar and Jitendra Kumar pronounced the order on Imteyaz Alam, Haider Ali, Numan Ansari and Mohammad Mujibullah Ansari. A special NIA court had, in November 2021, pronounced the death sentence to all the four in the serial blasts case.

“All the four appellants are persons of young age with no established trans-border contacts. Their conduct in jail has also not been brought on record. While they were in custody, nothing has come to light which would indicate that they had made it difficult for the investigators to perform with ease. There was no attempt by the appellants to provoke their kindred to take any retaliatory action. Differing with the assessment of the trial court, we find that a sentence of fixed term of 30 years would suffice and would meet the ends of justice for all the offences in which death sentence has been imposed upon them,” Justice Ashutosh Kumar said.

The court also upheld the life imprisonment awarded to two other convicts — Umer Siddiqui and Azharuddin Qureshi.

Six persons killed

On 27, October 2013, a “Hunkar Rally” was organised by the BJP at Gandhi Maidan, Patna in which Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had to address the gathering. At 9.30 a.m., there was a bomb explosion at Sulabh Sauchalaya, a public facility adjoining platform no. 10 of the Patna Junction railway station. After about two hours at 11:40 a.m., another blast was reported at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, the rally venue. This was shortly followed by five more blasts successively in which six persons had died and 89 were injured.

“We will appeal to the Supreme Court against this order. The trial went on for 11 people in this case in which one of them was declared juvenile, and he was sentenced to three years. While Fakruddin was acquitted due to lack of evidence, Iftikar Alam, Firoz Aslam, Ahmed Hussain were given lesser punishment,“ said Imran Ghani, defence lawyer