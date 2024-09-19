ADVERTISEMENT

Four wagons derail near yard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, services affected

Published - September 19, 2024 08:55 am IST - Patna

No one was injured in the incident that happened near point 67 of the yard in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway.

PTI

A file photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

Four wagons of a mechanical rake derailed near Narayanpur Anant yard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), disrupting railway services on the route, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident that happened near point 67 of the yard in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway around 5 pm, they said.

"The incident has caused disruption of rail traffic on the route. Mechanical and other technical staff are on the job to restore services," East Central Railway CPRO Sharswati Chandra told PTI.

"The matter is being investigated by the senior officials of the ECR," he said.

More than 10 trains had to be diverted, and some trains short-terminated following the accident, he added.

Among the diverted trains were Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express, Patna-Jaynagar Express, Harihar Express, Darbhanga-Amritsar Jannayak Express and Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Chandra said.

