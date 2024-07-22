Four drown in Bhagalpur, CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4 lakh relief payment

Four people drowned in the Ganga river in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar on July 22. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep grief and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to family members of the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the four boys (two minors), three were the only children in their households. Local divers recovered the bodies and handed them over to the families.

A group of 11 friends were swimming at the Madhurapur Ganga Jahaj Ghat when one person started to struggle to stay afloat. At this point the rest jumped into the river to save him. However, they were all caught in a powerful current. The Ghat is in Narayanpur block under the Bhawanipur police station

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals saved seven, while four drowned. Three bodies were recovered by locals, while one was found by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which was sent to the site.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Kumar (18), son of Digambar Sharma; Sonu Kumar (16), son of Dilip Gupta; Alok Kumar (18), son of Santosh Bhagat; and Sanjeev Kumar (17), son of Arun Kumar Shah.

Bhawanipur police station inspector Mahesh Kumar, and Circle Officer (CO) Vishal Agarwal were at the site.

Locals were angry about poor safety measures and lack of amenities at the Ghat.

Prem Sagar, municipal council president, Navgachiya, said that during a meeting with senior officials he had demanded that they ensure proper arrangements at the ghat for devotees, however the condition there continues to be pathetic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.