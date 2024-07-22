GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Four drown in Bhagalpur, CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4 lakh relief payment

Locals expressed their anger over the lack of safety measures at the Ganga Ghat for devotees.

Published - July 22, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari

Four people drowned in the Ganga river in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar on July 22. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep grief and announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to family members of the deceased.

Of the four boys (two minors), three were the only children in their households. Local divers recovered the bodies and handed them over to the families.

A group of 11 friends were swimming at the Madhurapur Ganga Jahaj Ghat when one person started to struggle to stay afloat. At this point the rest jumped into the river to save him. However, they were all caught in a powerful current. The Ghat is in Narayanpur block under the Bhawanipur police station

Locals saved seven, while four drowned. Three bodies were recovered by locals, while one was found by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which was sent to the site.

The deceased were identified as Shivam Kumar (18), son of Digambar Sharma; Sonu Kumar (16), son of Dilip Gupta; Alok Kumar (18), son of Santosh Bhagat; and Sanjeev Kumar (17), son of Arun Kumar Shah.

Bhawanipur police station inspector Mahesh Kumar, and Circle Officer (CO) Vishal Agarwal were at the site.

Locals were angry about poor safety measures and lack of amenities at the Ghat.

Prem Sagar, municipal council president, Navgachiya, said that during a meeting with senior officials he had demanded that they ensure proper arrangements at the ghat for devotees, however the condition there continues to be pathetic.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.