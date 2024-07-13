GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Speaker Meira Kumar slams Nitish and Modi over special status

She alleged that both the State and Central governments are engaged in destroying Bihar

Published - July 13, 2024 04:55 am IST - PATNA

Amit Bhelari
Former Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar. File

Former Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar. File | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on July 23 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calls to grant Special Category status to Bihar have intensified in the State.

Former Speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar on July 12 slammed the governments of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over denial of Special Category status. Ms. Meira Kumar asserted that despite being a partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, it was an irony that Mr. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) needed to plead before the Prime Minister for the Special Category status.

Bihar’s call for special category status | Explained

Lashing out at the Centre over the long pending demand, Ms. Meira Kumar also said that the Modi government does not care about the people of Bihar.

“Modi ji should have announced it soon after the election but he has not done that yet. It seems he is neither bothered about the people of Bihar nor is he serious about the man [read Nitish Kumar] who had switched sides once again. It is very unfortunate,” Ms. Meira Kumar said while speaking to the reporters at Patna airport.

On Thursday, senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary demanded a special package for Bihar if the Centre cannot grant Special Category status. Mr. Chaudhary pointed out that Bihar lacks natural resources and a special package will help in speeding up developmental work.

Even Minority Affairs Minister Jama Khan on Friday pushed for special status saying that Bihar should get either special status or a special package in the upcoming Union Budget. Another JD(U) Minister Ashok Choudhary echoed the same view and said that the Bihar government is hopeful of getting assistance from the Union government.

JD(U) is an important alliance partner of the BJP as the Modi government at the Centre relies on support of the party which has 12 members in the Lok Sabha. Last month too, when JD(U) held its national executive meeting in Delhi, the party had pushed for special status or special package.

Ms. Meira Kumar also targeted the Bihar government over repeated collapses of bridges in the State.

“The State and Central governments together are engaged in destroying Bihar. So many bridges have collapsed, but no investigation is being done. No action is being taken against the culprits. What is this government doing? The public is watching how the bridges are collapsing. We demand a proper investigation and strict action should be taken against those responsible,” Ms. Meira Kumar said.

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.