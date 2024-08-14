Former Bihar Congress president Ram Jatan Sinha re-joins the party

Former Bihar Congress president Ram Jatan Sinha on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) rejoined the party in Delhi in the presence of State party chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh, senior party leader Pawan Khera, and others.

Mr. Sinha was Bihar Congress president from 2003-2005 but quit the party in 2012. He joined the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) in February 2019, but quit it a year later, in October 2020, citing neglect by the party and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Ram Jatan Sinha went away from us due to some reasons in 2012, but could not go to anyone else…our generation has a lesson to learn from Ram Jatan-ji that a flower of the Congress party can only grow and bloom in the Congress’ flower-bed,” Mr. Khera said at the re-joining event.

In February 2019, a year ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, Mr. Sinha, who belongs to the upper caste Bhumihar community and was Professor of Chemistry at the Patna University’s Science College, joined the ruling JD(U) in the presence of that party’s senior leaders in Patna, with Mr. Kumar subsequently felicitating and welcoming him into the JD(U)‘s fold. But when Mr. Sinha was denied a ticket from the Jehanabad Assembly seat in the 2020 election, Mr. Sinha quit the party in October of that year.

“There is no point staying with a party where I have no respect,” he had said at the time.

Mr. Sinha has thrice represented the Makhdumpur Assembly segment in Jehanabad district, now a reserved constituency, and is said to be influential in the area’s dominant Bhumihar community.

Mr. Sinha was also president of the Patna University Students Union (PUSU) in 1971, defeating none other than Lalu Prasad. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo went on to become the PUSU president in 1973.