Ex-Bihar minister Shyam Rajak returns to JD (U)

Published - September 01, 2024 07:31 pm IST - Patna

Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak rejoins JD (U) after leaving RJD, citing corruption and dynasty rule as reasons for switch

PTI

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Nationa General Secretary Shyam Rajak joins Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) in the presence of Bihar party president Sanjay Jha, state Minister for Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Choudhary and party leaders, in Patna on Sunday (September 1, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Bihar minister Shyam Rajak on Sunday (September 1, 2024) joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD (U), less than two weeks after quitting the RJD headed by the CM’s arch-rival Lalu Prasad.

Mr. Rajak, who had been expelled from the state cabinet as well as the JD (U) in 2020, got re-inducted into the party here by national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, in presence of a number of top leaders.

Mr. Jha said the entry of Mr. Rajak, “a leader with grassroots-level support” will strengthen the party, “especially among the state’s ‘Mahadalits’ who were recognised as a separate category by Nitish Kumar.”

“Sub-categorisation of Dalits may have become a buzzword in the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court judgement, but our leader was the veritable pioneer. The presence of Mr. Rajak in our party will send this message more forcefully,” he said.

Senior JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi resigns as party spokesperson

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajak said he had joined the RJD “in a fit of emotion” but ended up feeling “stifled and insulted” in the party, where “corruption and dynasty rule seem to be the guiding principles.”

“The RJD is alleging that I have joined the JD(U) just because the party is in power. They need to remember that I had joined them giving up a ministerial berth. But they let me down,” said Mr. Rajak, who had also served in the cabinet headed by Lalu Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi.

The party-hopper is understood to have been sore over the RJD not considering him for a berth in the Rajya Sabha or the state legislative council, even though he was made to give up his Phulwari assembly seat in the 2020 polls because of the party’s alliance with the CPI (ML) L.

After quitting the RJD, Mr. Rajak had dropped hints that he would like to try his luck again in the assembly polls due next year from the seat, which he has represented six times.

