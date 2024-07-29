Engine and two bogies of express train detach from other coaches in Bihar's Samastipur

A major tragedy was averted on July 29 after the engine and two bogies of the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express got detached from the other coaches in Samastipur district, officials said.

“No one was injured in the incident that took place around 10 a.m. between Khudiram Bose and Karpoori Gram railway station,” they said.

“The Bihar Sampark Kranti Express was moving at a slow speed when this happened. After about an hour, the train restarted its journey after reconnecting the bogies,” Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, Sharswati Chandra said. “A team of experts would look into the reasons behind the detachment,” he added.

“Train traffic on the route was affected for some time,” the CPRO said.

